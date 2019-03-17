|
Mr. George Ray Brown, age 80, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at MUSC Health-Lancaster. He was born January 10, 1939 in Jonesville, SC, a son of the late Rev. John Wilkes Brown and Lena Gault Brown and was the husband of Brenda Dickens Brown. Mr. Brown was a graduate of Clemson University and retired from Springs Industries as plant manager. Following his retirement with Springs, he became part owner of Springfield LLC. After retiring from Springfield, he was employed with Allen Tate Realtors as Realtor. Ray loved Clemson, was an avid football fan and enjoyed attending their games. He was a member of a special group of friends that called themselves the "NASCAR" group. He was also a founding member of The Dream Team Foundation. Ray enjoyed serving his church members during their Wednesday night dinners. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 57 years and the love of his life, Brenda Brown; two daughters, Lisa Brown Williams and Diana Brown Knight and her husband, Kevin; and five grandchildren, Paul Britt Knight and his wife, Lauren, David Houston Williams, Nicholas Grant Knight, Brian Ray Williams and Ashley Elizabeth Williams.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John W. Brown, Jr. and a sister, Betty Brown Musgrave.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday evening, March 18, 2019 at Burgess Funeral Home. The funeral service for Mr. Brown will be private. For those who wish, the family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Dream Team Foundation, PO Box 668, Lancaster, SC 29721 or the LSPCA, PO Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Brown.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019