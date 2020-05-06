|
|
George Samuel Johnson, Jr
Evans, GA —George Samuel Johnson, Jr entered into rest on May 4. 2020 at his home in Evans, Ga. He was born in Evans, Ga. on October 21, 1949 to the late George Sr and Helen Johnson. He was preceded in death by his brother Isaeh Johnson.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his two loving daughters; Lisa (Morrice) Turner and Yalawa Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 7 sisters, Mandy Howard (Theodore Thurmond), Nancy Anderson, Margaret Chisholm, Eunice (Bobby) Garnett, Pauline (Billy) Davis, Marilyn (Rickey) Dent, and Alice Hawes;one loving brother Walter Johnson;15 nieces, 10 nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
Viewing will be Friday May 8, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at CA Reid Memorial.
The family will receive visitors at 2717 Loren Pkwy Hephzibah, Ga 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020