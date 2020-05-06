Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CA Reid Memorial
Resources
More Obituaries for George Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Samuel Johnson Jr.


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Samuel Johnson Jr. Obituary
George Samuel Johnson, Jr
Evans, GA —George Samuel Johnson, Jr entered into rest on May 4. 2020 at his home in Evans, Ga. He was born in Evans, Ga. on October 21, 1949 to the late George Sr and Helen Johnson. He was preceded in death by his brother Isaeh Johnson.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his two loving daughters; Lisa (Morrice) Turner and Yalawa Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 7 sisters, Mandy Howard (Theodore Thurmond), Nancy Anderson, Margaret Chisholm, Eunice (Bobby) Garnett, Pauline (Billy) Davis, Marilyn (Rickey) Dent, and Alice Hawes;one loving brother Walter Johnson;15 nieces, 10 nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
Viewing will be Friday May 8, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at CA Reid Memorial.
The family will receive visitors at 2717 Loren Pkwy Hephzibah, Ga 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -