1933 - 2019
George "Ed" Sanders, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. George "Ed" Sanders, Jr., 85, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Cora Sanders. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Hazel Jeannine Sanders and daughters Tina Pusser, Pamela Newman, and Vicki Sanders. He is also mourned by several grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
He was a gunsmith for many years, and served his country in the Naval Reserves. He was a longtime member of Fleming Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia, 30906. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service time. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, Georgia, 30906. Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road is handling the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
