I first met George Seago in May of 2018 at Summerville Town Council parking lot where a number of military veterans had gathered to join a parade of cars to St. George. As commander of the American Legion Post at Harleyville, I was preparing my car to join the parade when approached by a lady that said her father was joining the parade. George was seated at the front of an SUV where I learned he was 99 years of age, yet appeared to be in his seventies. Since that time, I learned more of George's life and spent many hours together for the next two years. We learned at the American Legion post that George had never been invited to join a veteran's group. He readily accepted membership at the Legion post in Harleyville to which he faithfully attended many monthly meetings. He and I, along with Jim McDonald frequently went on "eating out" excursions in Summerville. George enjoyed our times together - he will be fondly remembered and will be missed.

Chris Beiler

Friend