George Vincent Williams
Hudson, FL—George Vincent Williams, age 88 of Hudson, Florida formerly of Detroit, Michigan passed away peacefully at his family's home in Laingsburg on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM -5:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 East First North St., Laingsburg, MI 48848.
Memorials honoring Mr. Williams may be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center at splcenter.org
or to Doctors Without Borders
at doctorswithoutborders.org
.
.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 8, 2020