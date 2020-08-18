George William "Bill" Boyce
Keysville, GA—George William "Bill" Boyce, 71, entered into rest Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born and raised on Boyceland Dairy in Keysville, GA. After graduating from ABAC, he went to UGA to further his education. While there, he was a walk on and made the football team. Bill returned to the dairy and over the years developed one of the best Holstein herds in the southeast. He served on local, state, and national dairy boards. He has been the owner operator of Country Boys Cooking since 2005. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be truly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Henrietta Boyce; and a son, William Scott Boyce.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Boyce; a son, Hugh Boyce (Misty) of Waynesboro, three grandchildren, Blake Boyce of Hawkinsville, Hunter Boyce of Atlanta, and Raleigh Hinton of Waynesboro; a sister, Jennie Fowler of Blythe; a brother, Harold Boyce of Greensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be 10:00am Wednesday, August 19 at Burke Memorial Gardens. Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of Country Boys Cooking.
Remembrances may be made to the Georgia Dairy Youth Foundation, 1641 New High Shoals Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677.
