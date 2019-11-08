|
Georgia Lovett
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Georgia Lovett, 93, of Hephzibah, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Rock Creek Baptist Church, 151 Rocky Creek Church Road, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10-10:50 a.m. at the church.
Visitation for family and friends was held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1:30-7:00 p.m, at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/9/19
