G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Georgia Mae Thomas

Georgia Mae Thomas Obituary
Mrs. Georgia Mae Brown Thomas, of Rosa Hill Street, entered into rest May 29, 2019 at the Ridge Rehab and Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Simmon Ridge Baptist Church of which the Rev. Emanuel Gilchrist pastor and the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Thomas, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Simmon Ridge Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Willie B. Thomas; her children, Kelvin (Cynthia) Thomas, Sr., Debra Thomas Lyons, Vincent Thomas and Linda Thomas; three brothers, Eddie (Sylvia) Brown, Charlie (Sue) Brown and Johnnie (Carolyn) Brown; three sisters, Sarah Jean (William) Jackson, Patricia (James) Lee and Lizzie (Herman) Weaver; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019
