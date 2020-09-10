1/1
Georgia Mae Thurmond Garnett
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Mrs. Georgia Mae Thurmond Garnett
Evans, GA—Funeral service for Mrs. Georgia Thurmond Garnett, age 70 of Appling, GA will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Second Mount Carmel BC Cemetery, Appling, GA with Rev. Rickey Dent, Officiator. No Repast will be held. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 9:45 a.m. Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors: a daughter, Olivia (Jerome) Nivens; a son, James Luke, Jr.; 1 grandchild, Cecilia Colbert; 3 great-grandchildren, Jaquan Colbert, Taliyah Mims and Jamaris Colbert; a devoted friend, Curtis Green; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; 5 additional siblings; several in-laws; 2 uncles; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and additional friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/11/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
