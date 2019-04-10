Home

Georgia Mock Prince Obituary
Georgie Ellen Mock Prince "Georgia," age 75, of Hephzibah, entered into rest Saturday, April 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, "Tale" Mock and Beatrice Godbee Mock; two sons, Mitchell Prince and Wayne Prince; a brother, "Junior" Mock; and a sister, Iris Shuman.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Glynn Prince; two sons, Tony Glynn Prince of Hephzibah, and Timothy Eugene Prince (Tracy) of Augusta; a daughter, Shannon Prince of Hephzibah; 13 grandchildren, Jenny Lynn, Hailee, Cole, Taylar, T.J., Jenni, Brittney, Brody, Chase, Thomas, Justin, Jessica and Joey; 10 great grandchildren, Brooks, Myka, Sawyer, Ronni, Charlee, Jackson, Jacob, Brianna, MaHaly and Georgia; a brother, Ronnie Mock (Ollie) of Fleming, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Poteet Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
