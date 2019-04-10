|
Georgie Ellen Mock Prince "Georgia," age 75, of Hephzibah, entered into rest Saturday, April 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, "Tale" Mock and Beatrice Godbee Mock; two sons, Mitchell Prince and Wayne Prince; a brother, "Junior" Mock; and a sister, Iris Shuman.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Glynn Prince; two sons, Tony Glynn Prince of Hephzibah, and Timothy Eugene Prince (Tracy) of Augusta; a daughter, Shannon Prince of Hephzibah; 13 grandchildren, Jenny Lynn, Hailee, Cole, Taylar, T.J., Jenni, Brittney, Brody, Chase, Thomas, Justin, Jessica and Joey; 10 great grandchildren, Brooks, Myka, Sawyer, Ronni, Charlee, Jackson, Jacob, Brianna, MaHaly and Georgia; a brother, Ronnie Mock (Ollie) of Fleming, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Poteet Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019