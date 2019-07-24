|
|
Gerald Alan Lee, age 66, of Evans, passed on July 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gilmore-Lee, two sons, Sean Alan Lee (Kelly) of Murphy, TX and Jeremy Alan Lee of Rockville, MD; two grandchildren, Connor Alan Lee and Addison Elizabeth Lee; one sister, Darlia McPherson, one living aunt- Dorothy Atlee; father-in-law, one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a dear friend, Mr. Donald Nickens.
He was interred, Wednesday July 17, 2019, at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland Maryland 20746.
Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 24, 2019