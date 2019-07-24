Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Alan Lee


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Alan Lee Obituary
Gerald Alan Lee, age 66, of Evans, passed on July 6, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gilmore-Lee, two sons, Sean Alan Lee (Kelly) of Murphy, TX and Jeremy Alan Lee of Rockville, MD; two grandchildren, Connor Alan Lee and Addison Elizabeth Lee; one sister, Darlia McPherson, one living aunt- Dorothy Atlee; father-in-law, one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a dear friend, Mr. Donald Nickens.

He was interred, Wednesday July 17, 2019, at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland Maryland 20746.

Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now