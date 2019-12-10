|
|
Gerald Ashworth
Evans, Georgia—Gerald John Ashworth, 84, entered into rest December 7, 2019 at his residence, husband of Carol Hart Ashowrth.
Gerald was a native of Hazel Park, MI., has lived in the Augusta area since 1990, he still was working at SRS as a consultant, a life member of the Elks Club and a member of the Toast Masters.
Additional survivors include his son, John Ashworth (Deborah); daughters, Debra Ashworth Stewart; Rebecca Scherer; sister Karen Balderas; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Raymond F. Ashworth, Jr.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019