Mr. Gerald Attaway, 92, of Corley Road, Clearwater, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth "Skeet" Attaway, and two sisters, Irene Attaway Golden and Lucille Attaway Jenkins.
Mr. Attaway was born in Graniteville, SC to the late William Lee "Red" and Daisy Bell Adams Attaway. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. for 55 years. He was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church, a deacon and a former Master Workers Sunday School Class teacher. Mr. Attaway was a founding member of the Gloryland Singers, a former Boy Scouts of America troop leader and a member of the Irish Mafia Golf League at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, a.k.a. "The Patch".
Surviving are his children: Bruce Attaway (Tessa) and Susan Attaway James (Byron), all of Clearwater, SC; five grandchildren: Norman Bruce Attaway, Jr. (Kim), Noelle Attaway Shealy (Carl), Mindy Kaye Attaway Roberts (Jeff), Meghan James (Josh) and Joshua James; six great-grandchildren: Norman Kyle Attaway, Lucas Colton Attaway, Maclain Roberts, Ellison Roberts, Austin Shealy and Landen Smith and one great-great-grandchild, Gracelynn Attaway.
The family would like to thank Mr. Attaway's caregivers, Jayne Mone, Patsy Randall and Melissa Jenkins, for all of their exceptional care.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday at 2 o'clock in the Clearwater First Baptist Church. Interment with military honors accorded by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
Pallbearers will be Norm Attaway, Josh James, Kyle Attaway, Jeff Roberts, Carl Shealy, Austin Shealy, and Byron James. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Clearwater First Baptist Church, PO Box 610, Clearwater, SC 29822
Friends may call at the residence, 1171 Corley Road, Clearwater, SC 29822 or Friday from 6 until 8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Attaway family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019