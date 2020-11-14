1/
Ret. SFC Gerald "Jerry" Baker Sr.
1944 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Baker Sr.
Thomson, Georgia—Ret. SFC Gerald "Jerry" Lee David Baker, Sr., 76, of Thomson, GA entered into rest Sunday, November 01, 2020 at his home.
Jerry was a native of Detroit, Michigan and was the son of the late William Stanley Baker and the late Olivia East Baker. Mr. Baker served for 20 years as a supply sergeant for the United States Army. Jerry had a passion for the outdoors, he loved boats, the lake, hunting and fishing. Mr. Baker especially loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Dabrowski Baker; two sons, Jerry Baker Jr.(Chelsea) and David Baker(Victoria); three daughters, Lisa Henderson(Randy), Connie Russell(Timothy) and Valerie Anderson; four sisters; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great grand children.
Mr. Baker was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Baker; and a grandson, Randall Jordan.
The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date.
Per the family's request donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Gerald "Jerry" Lee David Baker Sr.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
