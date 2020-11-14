Gerald "Jerry" Baker Sr.
Thomson, Georgia—Ret. SFC Gerald "Jerry" Lee David Baker, Sr., 76, of Thomson, GA entered into rest Sunday, November 01, 2020 at his home.
Jerry was a native of Detroit, Michigan and was the son of the late William Stanley Baker and the late Olivia East Baker. Mr. Baker served for 20 years as a supply sergeant for the United States Army. Jerry had a passion for the outdoors, he loved boats, the lake, hunting and fishing. Mr. Baker especially loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Dabrowski Baker; two sons, Jerry Baker Jr.(Chelsea) and David Baker(Victoria); three daughters, Lisa Henderson(Randy), Connie Russell(Timothy) and Valerie Anderson; four sisters; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great grand children.
Mr. Baker was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Baker; and a grandson, Randall Jordan.
The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date.
Per the family's request donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Gerald "Jerry" Lee David Baker Sr.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020