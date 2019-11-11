|
Mr. Gerald "Coke" Caldwell, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Gerald "Coke" Caldwell, Jr., 52, entered into rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home 314-A Laney Walker Blvd Ext. Augusta, GA 30901. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. Cornerstone of Faith Ministries: 2112 Eastland Drive, Augusta, GA 30904. Interment will follow at Mt Olive Memorial Gardens.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 12, 2019
