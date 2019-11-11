Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Gerald "Coke" Caldwell Jr.

Gerald "Coke" Caldwell Jr. Obituary
Mr. Gerald "Coke" Caldwell, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Gerald "Coke" Caldwell, Jr., 52, entered into rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home 314-A Laney Walker Blvd Ext. Augusta, GA 30901. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. Cornerstone of Faith Ministries: 2112 Eastland Drive, Augusta, GA 30904. Interment will follow at Mt Olive Memorial Gardens.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 12, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019
