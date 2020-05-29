Gerald Crouch
1936 - 2020
Gerald Crouch
Augusta, GA—Gerald Crouch 83, beloved husband of the late Carolyn J. Crouch ,entered into rest on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
Service will be held 2 PM Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Hillcrest Memorial Park -Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Mike Andrews.
Military honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Detachment of Fort Gordon.
Survivors include his children Timothy (Theresa) Crouch. Wanda Joyce Negron-Crouch (Dan), William Albert Crouch; favorite nephew Jerry Crouch; brother-in-law George 'Buddy" Johns; grandchildren Melody, Joshua, Joseph, Tiffany, Amber and Riley; eight great-grandchildren.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/30/2020





Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park -Mausoleum Chapel
