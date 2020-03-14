|
|
Gerald Hudson
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Gerald Glenn Hudson, 77, who entered into rest March 12, 2020, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mr. Hudson was a native of Aiken having made North Augusta his home for the past 56 years. He was an avid fisherman and loved shrimping. Mr. Hudson enjoyed bluegrass music and enjoyed joking with others and using his quick wit and good sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Cora Hudson; a sister, Virginia Turner and a son, Gerald Glenn Hudson, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Hudson; a son, Dwayne (Kellie) Hudson; daughter, Kristie Corbett; five grandchildren, Mitchell Walters, Jr., Garrett Corbett, Gary "D.J." Abney, Reagan Corbett and Brenson Corbett; two brothers, Oneal (Ernestine) Hudson, Lewis (Deborah) Hudson; three sisters, Frankie Munn, Patsy Carlin and Linda (Richard) Snipes.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Walters, Jr., Garrett Corbett, Gary "D.J." Abney and Paul Ashley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020