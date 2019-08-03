|
Gerald "Jerry" Ives
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Gerald "Jerry" W. Ives, 74, who entered into rest August 2, 2019 will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Bartholomew's The Episcopal Church of North Augusta. Rev. Nan Cekuta officiating. Private interment in Westover Memorial Park.
Jerry was an avid fisherman who loved spending time at the beach and with his grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Alice Ives.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Ives; three daughters, Lisa I. Brebner, Meredith K. (Chris) Rushton, Brenna J. (Stephen) King; and five grandsons, Cooper King, Aiden Brebner, Tavis Brebner, Bennett Rushton and Grady Rushton.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Dr. John Velky and Dr. Jeremy Wells as well as the staff of the Oncology Unit at University Hospital for their loving care of Jerry.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
