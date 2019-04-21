|
Gerald Lewis Roberts, 73, entered into rest Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Bobby Coleman, Chaplain Travis Jones, and Reverend J.
Roland Smith officiating.
Mr. Roberts was born in Augusta and attended Cornerstone Fellowship. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Veona Estelle Smoak Roberts and Herschel Fred Roberts.
He is survived his sisters, Carolyn Roberts Mason (Jack), of Hephzibah, and Brenda Roberts Frommer, of Aiken; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Mason, David Roberts, Jason Frommer, Travis Mason, Jordan Mason, Jared Mason, Elijah Mason, Charlie Roberts, Chris Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Jack Mason, and Jack Mason, Jr.
The family will receive friends Monday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019