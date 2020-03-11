Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Platts Belair Road Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Luckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Luckey


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Luckey Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Luckey
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Gerald "Jerry" Luckey, beloved husband of Janice Beckum Luckey, entered into rest on Monday, March 9, 2020 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Platts Belair Road Chapel with Pastor Tim Pendrey officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.
In addition to his wife Janice, he is survived by a son, Gerald Wayne Luckey Jr., a daughter, Deborah Yvonne Hill, two step daughters; Cryste Carroll (Shawn) and Linda Tuttle (Ricky), a brother, George Luckey (Karen), a sister, Kay Jester (Fred), as well as 25 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Luckey, his parents; Glen Robert Luckey and Evelyn Parrish Luckey, his brothers; Ronnie, Bobby and Larry Luckey and a stepson, Paul L. Threlkeld.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 9:00 PM.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the at or to Forces United at www.forcesunited.org.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/12/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -