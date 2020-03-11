|
Gerald "Jerry" Luckey
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Gerald "Jerry" Luckey, beloved husband of Janice Beckum Luckey, entered into rest on Monday, March 9, 2020 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Platts Belair Road Chapel with Pastor Tim Pendrey officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.
In addition to his wife Janice, he is survived by a son, Gerald Wayne Luckey Jr., a daughter, Deborah Yvonne Hill, two step daughters; Cryste Carroll (Shawn) and Linda Tuttle (Ricky), a brother, George Luckey (Karen), a sister, Kay Jester (Fred), as well as 25 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Luckey, his parents; Glen Robert Luckey and Evelyn Parrish Luckey, his brothers; Ronnie, Bobby and Larry Luckey and a stepson, Paul L. Threlkeld.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 9:00 PM.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the at or to Forces United at www.forcesunited.org.
