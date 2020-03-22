|
Gerald Melton
Augusta, GA—Gerald "Jerry" Lynn Melton entered into rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 62.
Family members include his wife of thirty-one years: Pam Melton; daughter: Traci Melton; son: Derrick Smith (Laura); and two grandchildren: Audrey and Caleb. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Morgan Melton, and father, Calvin Melton.
Jerry was a graduate of Augusta Tech and worked at the Dart Company for eighteen years. He worked at Augusta University as a Facilities Maintenance Specialist III, and retired after twenty-one years. Jerry loved his family very much, and was admired by his colleagues and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
