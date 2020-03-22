The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Gerald Melton


1957 - 2020
Gerald Melton Obituary
Gerald Melton
Augusta, GA—Gerald "Jerry" Lynn Melton entered into rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 62.
Family members include his wife of thirty-one years: Pam Melton; daughter: Traci Melton; son: Derrick Smith (Laura); and two grandchildren: Audrey and Caleb. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Morgan Melton, and father, Calvin Melton.
Jerry was a graduate of Augusta Tech and worked at the Dart Company for eighteen years. He worked at Augusta University as a Facilities Maintenance Specialist III, and retired after twenty-one years. Jerry loved his family very much, and was admired by his colleagues and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2020
