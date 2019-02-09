|
|
Mr. Gerald O. Norman, 82 of Metasville Rd., Washington entered into rest on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Wills Memorial Hospital, Washington.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3p.m. at Smyrna United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday beginning at 1:30pm until the hour of the service. Freddie Norman, Keith Norman, Caleb Free, Derek Free, Mark Lewis and Dennis Dehil will serve as pallbearers and the officers and board of directors of F&M Bank will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mr. Norman, son of the late Ralph and Annie Kate Chafin Norman, was born in Lincoln County on March 26, 1936 and graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1955. In 1961, he began his career with then Farmers and Merchants Bank, Washington and served as the President from 1979 until his retirement in 2002. During his leadership, the bank expanded its service area through acquisition and additions of numerous branches in adjoining communities. Mr. Norman was currently serving as chairman of the board of directors of F&M Bank. In addition to serving his country in the US Army National Guard, he held many offices and served in many civic organizations in Washington including Wilkes County Commissioner District II for 20 years, and up to 40 years in the Rotary Club, Wills Memorial Hospital Authority, and Jaycees. During his leisure time, he enjoyed cattle farming, vegetable gardening, dove and quail hunting and travelling.
In addition to his parents, his sister Alice N. Bunch, brother Fred Norman, and granddaughter Marlena Renee Free, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Lois Ann Garrard Norman; daughter Debbie N. Lewis and husband Mark; son Gerald O. "Jerry" Norman, Jr. all of Washington and grandsons Caleb Free and Derek Free
Memorials may be made to Wills Memorial Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 176, Washington, Ga 30673.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton, Ga is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gerald O. Norman, Sr.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019