Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Visitation
Following Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Calling hours
Following Services
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Gerald "Jerry" Ouellette

Gerard "Jerry" Ouellette Obituary
Gerard "Jerry" Ouellette, 73, beloved husband of Barbara Butler Ouellette, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Rev. Mike Ingram serving as celebrant. The family will have a reception in the Parish Life Center following mass. Interment at Westover Memorial Park will take place following the reception.

Jerry graduated from Memphis State with a degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology and went on to become a Licensed Nuclear Reactor Operator at Plant Vogtle for 32 years. He was a parishioner at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and a member of the Secular Franciscans. Jerry was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, his 3 children, 17 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

A rosary for the deceased will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday evening, February 10, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with a visitation to follow until 8:00 PM.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
