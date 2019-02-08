|
Gerard "Jerry" Ouellette, 73, beloved husband of Barbara Butler Ouellette, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Rev. Mike Ingram serving as celebrant. The family will have a reception in the Parish Life Center following mass. Interment at Westover Memorial Park will take place following the reception.
Jerry graduated from Memphis State with a degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology and went on to become a Licensed Nuclear Reactor Operator at Plant Vogtle for 32 years. He was a parishioner at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and a member of the Secular Franciscans. Jerry was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, his 3 children, 17 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A rosary for the deceased will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday evening, February 10, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with a visitation to follow until 8:00 PM.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019