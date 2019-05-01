|
|
Entered into rest Monday, April 29, 2019, Gerald Peel Stewart, loving wife for 66 years of Clarence M. Stewart, Jr.
Gerald retired from Civil Service as a Dental Assistant after 38 years of faithful service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Gema".
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children: Teresa Toelle (Edward), Darian Stewart (Angela); sister: Shirley Godbee; brother: Joe Peel; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Pastor Hal Hodgens officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Thursday May 2, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019