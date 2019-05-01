The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
More Obituaries for Gerald Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Stewart


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Stewart Obituary
Entered into rest Monday, April 29, 2019, Gerald Peel Stewart, loving wife for 66 years of Clarence M. Stewart, Jr.

Gerald retired from Civil Service as a Dental Assistant after 38 years of faithful service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Gema".

In addition to her husband, survivors include her children: Teresa Toelle (Edward), Darian Stewart (Angela); sister: Shirley Godbee; brother: Joe Peel; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Pastor Hal Hodgens officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Thursday May 2, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019
