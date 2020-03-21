|
|
Gerald "Tommy" Wall, Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Gerald "Tommy" Wall Sr., 83, entered into rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Mr. Wall worked in the produce department in several grocery stores for 45 years. He enjoyed hunting, camping, boat riding, and yard selling. In Mr. Wall's spare time, he loved working on cars and in the garden.
Mr. Wall is preceded in death by his parents, George and Sally Wall; and his siblings, George Walls, Elizabeth Pickelsimer, and Martha Rowley. Survivors include his loving wife, Delores Wall; sons, Glenn (Tristan) Wall Sr. and Gerald (Cathy) Wall Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua Wall, Kristan Wall (Zach Cheely), Kimberly (Daniel) Livingston, and Allen Wall; great-grandchild, Harper Cheely; several nieces and nephews who he deeply loved, and many friends who loved him dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Salvation Army.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020