1/1
Gerald Wayne Vincent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Wayne Vincent
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Mr. Gerald Wayne Vincent, 76, husband of Sharon Vincent.
Gerald (Jerry) Wayne Vincent, born December 10, 1944, left this world to enjoy everlasting life with his God and Savior. Jerry was born is Owosso, Michigan. He attended Owosso High School and participated actively in all sports with football being his favorite. Jerry attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in nursing. Jerry worked as an RN until retirement. Jerry was an avid football fan and a devout Georgia fan. Jerry was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church. Jerry was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Irish – American Society, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Jerry loved his family deeply. In addition to his wife his wife he is survived by daughter Tami (Norm) Roy of Grovetown; sons: Troy (Crystal) of Augusta, and Shawn (Anna) of Chicago, IL.; Grandchildren: Brandon (Ginny) A. Balbag, Alexis (Ryan),Jared, Logan, Tori(Stephen), Patrick and Connor. Great grandchildren: Brycen, Eva, McKenna, Juliana, and Grey, also anxiously anticipating the birth of Piper. He is also survived by a brother: Alan (Pat) Vincent MI; three sisters: Cathy Duffett of WI, Bobbie Bliss of TX, and Carol Davis of IA; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferris and Marian Vincent.
A funeral Mass will be Tues, October 20 at 12 noon at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Carlos and Fr. Theodore concelebrating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813 or to Catholic Social Services Augusta, GA 30901. Mass cards available in the parish office at St. Teresa's.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved