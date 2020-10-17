Gerald Wayne Vincent
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Mr. Gerald Wayne Vincent, 76, husband of Sharon Vincent.
Gerald (Jerry) Wayne Vincent, born December 10, 1944, left this world to enjoy everlasting life with his God and Savior. Jerry was born is Owosso, Michigan. He attended Owosso High School and participated actively in all sports with football being his favorite. Jerry attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in nursing. Jerry worked as an RN until retirement. Jerry was an avid football fan and a devout Georgia fan. Jerry was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church. Jerry was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Irish – American Society, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Jerry loved his family deeply. In addition to his wife his wife he is survived by daughter Tami (Norm) Roy of Grovetown; sons: Troy (Crystal) of Augusta, and Shawn (Anna) of Chicago, IL.; Grandchildren: Brandon (Ginny) A. Balbag, Alexis (Ryan),Jared, Logan, Tori(Stephen), Patrick and Connor. Great grandchildren: Brycen, Eva, McKenna, Juliana, and Grey, also anxiously anticipating the birth of Piper. He is also survived by a brother: Alan (Pat) Vincent MI; three sisters: Cathy Duffett of WI, Bobbie Bliss of TX, and Carol Davis of IA; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferris and Marian Vincent.
A funeral Mass will be Tues, October 20 at 12 noon at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Carlos and Fr. Theodore concelebrating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813 or to Catholic Social Services Augusta, GA 30901. Mass cards available in the parish office at St. Teresa's.
