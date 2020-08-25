1/1
Gerald William Tice and Miriam Lillian Douglas "Mickie" Tice Sr.
1937 - 2020
Gerald William Tice, Sr. and Miriam "Mickie" Lillian Douglas TiceEvans, GA—Gerald, 83, and Miriam "Mickie", 85, both recently went to be with their Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. Gerald on Saturday, August 15, 2020, and Mickie on Sunday, August 23, 2020. They were married almost sixty four years. Both were preceded in death by their parents, her brother Edward Douglas, and grandson Douglas Tice, Jr. Survivors include their children: Gerald Tice, Jr. "Jerry" (Amy), Douglas "Doug" Tice (Kellie), Miriam "Mimi" Tice Campbell (Tommy), Donna Tice Scales (David); grandchildren: Caitlin Campbell, Ashley Campbell Posthuma (Daniel), Meredith, Benjamin, Lily, and Fuller Tice; great grandson: Grady Crass. He is also survived by brothers: Vernon Tice (Jewel) and James Tice. She is also survived by her sister: June Douglas Roberts (Emerson). Both also have many surviving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mickie was born on February 16, 1935 and Gerald was born on January 29, 1937. Both were graduates of The Academy of Richmond County. Additionally, Gerald was a graduate of Augusta College. They were married on September 23, 1956. Mickie was primarily a homemaker, while Gerald worked thirty years for Georgia Pacific Corporation as an environmental engineer. They lived all but sixteen years of their lives in the Augusta area; the rest were in Fayetteville, GA. Both Gerald and Mickie trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age. They were always faithful to their churches, and active in ministry within them as well as in the communities in which they lived. Gerald's interests included reading and woodworking, while hers included gardening and watching baseball. Both of them loved animals, especially their pets. The family would like to thank Morningside Assisted Living of Evans, GA, Regency Hospice of Augusta, GA, as well as National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) and Caris Hospice of North Augusta, SC, for the tender care and kindness shown toward Gerald and Mickie during their illnesses. There will be a private graveside service at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta. Arlington Burial and Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Because of their shared love for animals, please consider a memorial donation to the CSRA Humane Society P.O. Box 14667 Augusta, GA 30919. Expressions of sympathy may be left on the website, www.arlingtonfuneral.com. Arlington Burial and Cremation 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
