Geraldine Hawes Smalley
Mrs. Geraldine Hawes Smalley
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Geraldine Hawes Smalley of Augusta, GA entered into rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gerald Smalley, Patricia Burns, Elizabeth Perry, Flossie Hawes, Jenette Smalley and Erica Smalley all of Augusta; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3306 Old Ferry Road, Martinez, GA, with Pastor Darrell Blocker, officiating.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
DEC
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
