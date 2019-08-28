Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Geraldine Holliday Obituary
Geraldine Holliday
Augusta, GA— Geraldine Marguerite Davis Holliday, 88 wife of 72 years to Leo Holliday, Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., in the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors, with Reverend David Hughes officiating.
Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be, Kenneth Echols, Sr., Jeremy Echols, Jaime Echols, Chris Holliday, Steve Feldman and Alonzo Wright.
Mrs. Holliday was born in Macon, GA to the late Charles and Marguerite Worrill Davis. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Leo A. "Lonnie" Holliday, Jr., and David W. Holliday.
Other survivors include her children, Vickie Echols (Kenneth, Sr.,) and Glen Holliday (Steve Feldman); sisters, Gloria Patrick and Vera Gillenwater; four grandchildren, Christopher "Chris" Holliday, Kenneth "Jaime" Echols, Jr., Amanda "Mandi" Foster, and Jeremy Echols, ten great grandchildren and her beloved dog Murphy.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
