1/1
Geraldine Jones "Gerry" Garvin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Jones Garvin
Langley, SC—Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Jones Garvin, 91, of Langley, S.C, entered into rest on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Henry A. "H.A." Garvin, and her son, Rev. Kenneth W. Garvin.
Considering the current CDC recommendations concerning large gatherings, a private graveside Celebration of Life service was held. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Barton, Brad Barton, Brandon Barton, Corey Barton, John Jones, and William Jones.
Mrs. Garvin was born in Glascock County, Georgia. A long time member of Langley First Baptist Church, she served as president of the Women's Missionary Union and faithfully taught a number of adult Sunday School classes. She was a charter member of Hillview Baptist Church where she continued to serve in several capacities. She worked in the insurance industry for over forty years, retiring from Lyon-Croft-Weeks and Hunter in Aiken. Dedicated to her community, she faithfully worked as a poll worker during elections for many years. She also made the best chocolate layer cake in South Carolina.
Left to cherish her memory, is her granddaughter, Monica Garvin Wells (Don), of North Augusta, SC, and her great-grandsons, Henry Samuel Wells, Andrew Garvin Wells, Jones Kenneth Wells, and Walker Adrian Wells. She is beloved by her daughter in law Robin Reames Martin (Don) of Clearwater and special niece and nephew, George Turner (Valerie) of Bluffton, SC and Donna Watson of Langley, SC.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Garvin family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved