Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Jones Garvin
Langley, SC—Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Jones Garvin, 91, of Langley, S.C, entered into rest on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Henry A. "H.A." Garvin, and her son, Rev. Kenneth W. Garvin.
Considering the current CDC recommendations concerning large gatherings, a private graveside Celebration of Life service was held. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Barton, Brad Barton, Brandon Barton, Corey Barton, John Jones, and William Jones.
Mrs. Garvin was born in Glascock County, Georgia. A long time member of Langley First Baptist Church, she served as president of the Women's Missionary Union and faithfully taught a number of adult Sunday School classes. She was a charter member of Hillview Baptist Church where she continued to serve in several capacities. She worked in the insurance industry for over forty years, retiring from Lyon-Croft-Weeks and Hunter in Aiken. Dedicated to her community, she faithfully worked as a poll worker during elections for many years. She also made the best chocolate layer cake in South Carolina.
Left to cherish her memory, is her granddaughter, Monica Garvin Wells (Don), of North Augusta, SC, and her great-grandsons, Henry Samuel Wells, Andrew Garvin Wells, Jones Kenneth Wells, and Walker Adrian Wells. She is beloved by her daughter in law Robin Reames Martin (Don) of Clearwater and special niece and nephew, George Turner (Valerie) of Bluffton, SC and Donna Watson of Langley, SC.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com
to leave a note of condolence for the Garvin family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2020