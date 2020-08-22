1/
Geraldine N. Videtto
Augusta, GA—Geraldine N. Videtto, 90, wife of the late Marion G. Videtto, entered into rest Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Kentwood Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Burns Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Burns Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
