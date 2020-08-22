Geraldine N. Videtto
Augusta, GA—Geraldine N. Videtto, 90, wife of the late Marion G. Videtto, entered into rest Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Kentwood Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Burns Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
