Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Geraldine Geathers
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel
Geraldine P. Geathers Obituary
Geraldine P. Geathers
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Geraldine P. Geathers entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her husband, Roy W. Geathers II; daughter, Melinda Sessoms; son, Roy W. Geathers III; sisters, Alice Mae Myers, Mamie Lou Pough; brother, Leon Pough; three grandchildren, Ja'Nay L. Knowlton, Thomas J. Overtree, Sha'Quhan Geathers; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019
