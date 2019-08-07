|
|
Geraldine P. Geathers
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Geraldine P. Geathers entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her husband, Roy W. Geathers II; daughter, Melinda Sessoms; son, Roy W. Geathers III; sisters, Alice Mae Myers, Mamie Lou Pough; brother, Leon Pough; three grandchildren, Ja'Nay L. Knowlton, Thomas J. Overtree, Sha'Quhan Geathers; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019