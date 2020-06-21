Gerardo Claudio Castro
Hephzibah, GA—Gerardo Claudio Castro, 62, husband of 36 years to Janie Sustaita Claudio entered into rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at DDEAMC.
Private funeral services will be held.
He was born in Rio Peidras, Puerto Rico to Gerardo Claudio and the late Ramonita Castro. He was a retired US Army veteran.
Survivors include his children, Jessica Castro-White (Reginald), Lissette Claudio (Antoine) and Luis Gerardo Claudio; brother, Ferdinand Claudio; sisters, Myrna Claudio, Carmen Marisol Claudio, Wanda Milagros Berenguer and Ivonne Magaly Oriols and his grandchildren, Jose Jr., Luis, Kiandra, Jaynaliz and Elias.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.