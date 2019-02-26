|
Gerda "Kate" Loper, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Mannheim, Germany, married Marvin C. Loper, (deceased), and she became a Naturalized Citizen in Mobile Alabama. She worked and retired after 30 years from J.C. Penney's, as the Manager of Women's Merchandise. She learned to sail when she was 60 years old and sailed the Alabama - Florida Coast in her 28foot sailboat. She participated and placed in many sailboat races and was rewarded with a newspaper article on her sailing abilities. She was a member of the German-American Club and participated in the Annual Mobile International Club Festival. She moved to North Augusta 11 years ago. She is survived by her daughter Laura L. Dooley (Doug), and her grandchild, Katharina (Katie) C. Dooley of North Augusta, SC. The family would like to thank Nilda Alvarez, Jean Clinton, Mary Lee, Alicia Mixon and Stacy Nelson for their loving care, over the years. A celebration of life will occur later in Mobile, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Kate Loper to Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, P.O. Box 698, Aiken, SC 29802-0698.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019