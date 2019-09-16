Home

Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
1933 - 2019
German Morales Obituary
German Morales
Hephzibah, GA—German Morales 86, beloved husband of Margarita Morales entered into rest on Monday September 16, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Poteet Funeral Home-Chapel, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the ceremonial detachment of Ft. Gordon.
Mr. Morales proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a dual recipient of the Purple Heart and a bronze star. An avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs fan.
Preceded in death by his son German Morales, Jr.; brother Victor Morales; son-in-law Robert Adams; grandchildren Justin and Maria Adams, Michael G. Morales.
Survivors include his wife; daughters and sons-in-law Cynthia (Thomas)Manhart, Darlene Adams, and Debra E. (John) Hawkins; son and daughter-in-law Michael (Angela) Morales; brother Enrique Morales; sisters Rosine Morales and Milca Spencer; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Thursday evening at Poteet Funeral Home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/17/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019
