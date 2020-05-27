Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park
2700 Deans Bridge Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-1185
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park -Mausoleum Chapel
Gerold Crouch


1936 - 2020
Gerold Crouch Obituary
Gerold Crouch
Augusta, Georgia—Gerald Crouch 83, beloved husband of the late Carolyn J. Crouch ,entered into rest on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
Service will be held 2 PM Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Hillcrest Memorial Park -Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Mike Andrews.
Military honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Detachment of Fort Gordon.
Survivors include his children Timothy (Theresa) Crouch. Wanda Joyce Negron-Crouch (Dan), William Albert Crouch; favorite nephew Jerry Crouch; brother-in-law George 'Buddy" Johns; grandchildren Melody, Joshua, Joseph, Tiffany, Amber and Riley; eight great-grandchildren.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/28/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020
