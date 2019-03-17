|
Gertrude LaVerne "Gert" Spires, age 85, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Gert was born in Augusta to the late Oble Caleb Easler and Jessie Mae Smith Easler. She was a loving and devoted homemaker. Gert was a loving mother to her children and "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed keeping her home clean, cooking, and working in her yard. She was a longtime member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church where she will be remembered for her dedicated service in the church nursery. Gert loved music- specifically Elvis and attending country music concerts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Olin Spires, Sr.; two brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her three children, Karen Dobos (Butch) Lincolnton, Rick Spires (Carol) of Martinez, and Cindy Hogue (David) of Evans; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers, Priscilla, Jennifer, Gail, Sandy, and Jennifer.
A graveside service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 18, 2018 in Westover Memorial Park. The Reverend Christi McTier will officiate.
