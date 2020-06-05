Gertrude M. Dyers
Augusta, GA—Ms. Gertrude M. Dyers entered into rest on May 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Evans, GA. Survivors are her son, Rodney Mackie; grandchild, Denisha B. Dyers-Boyd; great grandchild, George R. Boyd; brothers, Julian (Joanne) Benning, Larry Mackie; sisters, Ernestine (Theodore) Terry, Wautina (Romey Lewis) Royal; a special niece, Taylor Johnson; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/06/2020
Augusta, GA—Ms. Gertrude M. Dyers entered into rest on May 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Evans, GA. Survivors are her son, Rodney Mackie; grandchild, Denisha B. Dyers-Boyd; great grandchild, George R. Boyd; brothers, Julian (Joanne) Benning, Larry Mackie; sisters, Ernestine (Theodore) Terry, Wautina (Romey Lewis) Royal; a special niece, Taylor Johnson; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/06/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.