Gertrude M. Dyers
Gertrude M. Dyers
Augusta, GA—Ms. Gertrude M. Dyers entered into rest on May 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Evans, GA. Survivors are her son, Rodney Mackie; grandchild, Denisha B. Dyers-Boyd; great grandchild, George R. Boyd; brothers, Julian (Joanne) Benning, Larry Mackie; sisters, Ernestine (Theodore) Terry, Wautina (Romey Lewis) Royal; a special niece, Taylor Johnson; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/06/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Gertrude was always so kind and warm towards me. She was the first to welcome me into her family when my son married her neice.
Marilyn Simmons Bowe
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you doing this time. I'am so sorry for your loss. Trudy will be in our hearts and memories forever. Wishing you strength and peace doing this hard time. Forever my earthly sister; Love you" Joyce Ellis"
Joyce Ellis
Friend
