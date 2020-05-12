|
Gertrude Morton
Trenton, SC—Ms. Gertrude Morton, entered into rest May 8, 2020 at Edgefield County Hospital. A private graveside service will be held 1 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating. Ms. Morton, a native of Edgefield Cvounty was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Morton; two sons, Keith and Kenneth Morton; two sisters, Florence (Charles) Jones and Mary(Rufus) McManus; three brothers, George Morton, Raymond Morton and Nathaniel Morton; one aunt, Sadie Bell Young; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 13, 2020
