G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Viewing
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Graveside service
Private
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Gertrude Morton Obituary
Gertrude Morton
Trenton, SC—Ms. Gertrude Morton, entered into rest May 8, 2020 at Edgefield County Hospital. A private graveside service will be held 1 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating. Ms. Morton, a native of Edgefield Cvounty was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Morton; two sons, Keith and Kenneth Morton; two sisters, Florence (Charles) Jones and Mary(Rufus) McManus; three brothers, George Morton, Raymond Morton and Nathaniel Morton; one aunt, Sadie Bell Young; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 13, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 13, 2020
