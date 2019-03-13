|
Mrs. Gertrude O'Neal Walker, 85, wife of the late Joseph Walker Sr., entered into rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Funeral service will held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Live River Baptist Church with Rev. Vivian T. Hambrick officiating. Burial will be at Fielding Spring Church Cemetery. Survivors are her son, Joseph Walker Jr. (Oksana); five grandchildren, Veronica Walker, Emma Walker, Brandi Walker, Joseph D. Walker, Jeremiah Walker; one step grandson, Daniel Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Live River Baptist Church, 3404 Jack Kelly Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019