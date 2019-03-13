Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude O'Neal Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude O'Neal Walker Obituary
Mrs. Gertrude O'Neal Walker, 85, wife of the late Joseph Walker Sr., entered into rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Funeral service will held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Live River Baptist Church with Rev. Vivian T. Hambrick officiating. Burial will be at Fielding Spring Church Cemetery. Survivors are her son, Joseph Walker Jr. (Oksana); five grandchildren, Veronica Walker, Emma Walker, Brandi Walker, Joseph D. Walker, Jeremiah Walker; one step grandson, Daniel Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Live River Baptist Church, 3404 Jack Kelly Road, Augusta, GA 30906.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now