Gilbert "Tommy" CobbAugusta, Georgia—Gilbert "Tommy" Cobb, 65, entered into rest September 19, 2020 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia.Tommy a native of Staten Island, NY, lived most of his life in Augusta where he was a Painter and he was Catholic. He served in the US Navy.Survivors include his mother, Marianne Deitz Cobb; partner, Mary Hulett; daughter, Marianne P. Ford; brother, Gregory E. Cobb (Cynthia); sisters, Bianca McConnell (Tom); Elfreda Hayes (Randall); Peggy Coffaro (Anthony); one grandson, Nathan Ford. He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore E. Cobb.Services will be Private.