Gilbert "Tommy" Cobb
Augusta, Georgia—Gilbert "Tommy" Cobb, 65, entered into rest September 19, 2020 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia.
Tommy a native of Staten Island, NY, lived most of his life in Augusta where he was a Painter and he was Catholic. He served in the US Navy.
Survivors include his mother, Marianne Deitz Cobb; partner, Mary Hulett; daughter, Marianne P. Ford; brother, Gregory E. Cobb (Cynthia); sisters, Bianca McConnell (Tom); Elfreda Hayes (Randall); Peggy Coffaro (Anthony); one grandson, Nathan Ford. He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore E. Cobb.
Services will be Private.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/22/2020