Gilbert Isaac Lewis
Augusta, GA—Mr. Gilbert Isaac Lewis, 89, entered into rest January 2, 2020.
Mr. Lewis, the youngest of seven children of the late Herbert Isaac Lewis and the late Clara Chavous Lewis, was born in Augusta, GA, but lived most of his life in Wrens, GA. He graduated from Riverside Military Academy and the Citadel. Mr. Lewis served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Lewis Steel Works until retirement and owned and operated Lewis Lawn Care. Mr. Lewis was a member of Riverfront Church in North Augusta, SC and was a board member of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, home improvement projects, and gardening. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lewis was predeceased by his first wife, Gwinette Dixon Lewis.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Beeland Napier; son, Gilbert Lee Lewis of Wrens, GA; daughter, Kelli Lewis Waller (Clint) of Thomson, GA; brother, Leroy Lewis of Louisville, GA; grandchildren, William Isaac Lewis, Gilbert Lee Lewis, Jr., Justin Waller, Olivia Waller, and Sydney Waller; great grandchildren, Adalyn Waller and Liam Waller; and step-children, Carol Pascarella and Robert Bailey.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Byrd officiating. Interment will follow in the Wrens Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gilbert Isaac Lewis.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/04/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020