Gilbert John Iarocci, Jr.
Augusta, GA —Gilbert John Iarocci, Jr., 56, entered into rest on February 4, 2020. Gilbert was a devoted husband and loving father. He was a lifelong resident of Augusta, GA and an entrepreneur with long careers in both the real estate and security alarm businesses. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those around him and often played the role of mentor both personally and professionally. Those who knew Gil always enjoyed his sarcastic sense of humor, quick wit and comedic storytelling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert John Iarocci, Sr. and his mother, Betty Dean Iarocci.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Bonnie Pounds Iarocci, his children, Jessica Iarocci Talbott (Jacob) and Gilbert John Iarocci III (Michelle), and sister, Marylyn Iarocci LeBlanc and many other family members who loved him dearly.
Memorial services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Directors with Pastor David Spears officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the University Health Care Foundation, 2100 Central Ave., #D1, Augusta GA 30904 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020