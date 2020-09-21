CSM Giovanni Pietro Chiappa, USA Ret.
Appling, GA—CSM Giovanni Pietro Chiappa, USA Ret., age 69 entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Giovanni was born in New York City and was proud of his Italian heritage. He loved America and he proudly served for 22 years in the United States Army. A kind and loving man, Giovanni adored his wife and five daughters. He loved the Lord, was of the Catholic faith, and attended Kiokee Baptist Church. Giovanni was a selfless man who would help anyone- once even receiving a commendation and medal for saving a woman in a retail store parking lot. He will be remembered for his love of reading, music, electronics, and Nascar, but above all he will be remembered for his love of country and of family.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Rita Chiappa; his mother, Luisa Mazzocchi; and his father, Antonio Chiappa.
He is survived by his five daughters, Jacqueline Hale of Augusta, Maria Hunsinger (Robert) of Martinez, Rita Angelisanti (Eric) of Martinez, Linda Nobles (Tommy) of Appling, and Cynthia Donaldson of Evans; fifteen grandchildren, Randy Conrad, Amanda Weikle, Melissa Conrad, Michael Culverhouse, Shane Mays, Eric Angelisanti, Taylor McIlwain, Brooke Stowers, Rita Duncan, Madison Nobles, Jacob Nobles, William Nobles, Macie Russell, Spencer Chastagner, and Reece Donaldson; eight great grandchildren with three more on the way; and two sisters, Teresa Chiappa and Maria Chiappa, both of Italy.
A celebration of Giovanni's life and service will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Kiokee Baptist Church. Reverend Joseph Hester will officiate. Entombment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
