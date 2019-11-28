Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home
Bausket St.
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Edgefield First Baptist Church
Edgefield, SC
Gladys Hammond Reel


1933 - 2019
Gladys Hammond Reel Obituary
Mrs. Gladys Hammond Reel
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Gladys Hammond Reel, 86, of Bausket St., wife of the late John Lake Reel, passed away November 27, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Edgefield First Baptist Church with burial in Peace Haven Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield.
Mrs. Reel was a native Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Jack and Ruby Miller Hammond. She was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and had worked for the Edgefield Medical Clinic and for Dr. Hugh Morgan at his office in Johnston.
Survivors include 3 Daughters- Sandra (Billy) Lynn, Jan (Stuart) Satterfield, Kathy (Mike) Blazer; 1 Sister- Katherine H. Mathis; 8 Grandchildren- Mary Hannah Lynn, Davidson Lynn, John Paul Lynn, Wayne (Kat) Satterfield, Sam Satterfield, Brannen (Ashley) Blazer, Katherine Blazer, Caleb Blazer.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the Edgefield First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 624 Edgefield, S.C. 29824 or to the .
The family will receive friends at the home on Bausket St. Saturday from 4 to 7 P.M.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/29/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019
