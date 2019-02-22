Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Gladys M. Pittman

Mrs. Gladys M. Pittman entered into rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Bishop Robert Bentley officiating. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Gwendolyn Bentley (Robert) and Wanda McKie (Ronnie); sisters, Dorothy L. Williams, Evelyn Powell-Mallory (Clarence), Delories Collins (Chester); seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
