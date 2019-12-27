|
Gladys Thompson Rooks Howard
Augusta, GA—Gladys Thompson Rooks Howard, 90, went to heaven on December 23, 2019, in time to celebrate Jesus' birth with Him, with her family beside her during this hard time. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Howard.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church, and she retired from Sears after 30 years. She loved to travel with her husband, and they spent many happy times traveling to exotic places.
Gladys had four children which she was very proud of, Don (Sheryl) Rooks of Branson, Mo., Joy (Tommy) North, of Augusta Ga., Richard (Cathy) Rooks of Olathe, Ks., and Paul (Shelley) Rooks of Fort Scott, Ks.; special daughter in heart, Cindy Byrnes; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grands; and three great-great grands.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Westside Baptist Church, 261 Flowing Wells Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (www.westsidebaptist.us).
Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906, with burial immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906. The family will receive friends at Elliott Sons Funeral Home one hour prior to service time.
