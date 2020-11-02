Glenda Dianne Marzolf
Lincolnton, GA—Mrs.Glenda Dianne (Parsons) Marzolf, 64, of Lincolnton, GA passed away suddenly at home on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020.
She was born on December 3rd, 1955 in Fort Knox, KY to Gaylord Wayne Parsons and Joyce Ann (Arthur)
Parsons. She was raised in Ohio and met the love of her life, Rick Lee Marzolf, when she was just 15 at
the county fair. She graduated from Gorham Fayette High School and went on to raise 4 awesome
children who were all her favorites. She worked diligently at many different jobs as she and Rick chased
their dreams and raised their children - moving all over the globe, 13 times in total. Her favorite job was
Director of a Children's Preschool except, of course, being the World's Best Grandma. Through their
moves and travels, Glenda never met a stranger and has friends across the United States and Europe.
She loved crafts and sewing, baking, good coffee, chocolate, warm mittens, mystery stories, spending
time with her family and volunteering at church.
She will be remembered for her kind and giving spirit and a tenacious will to live her life completely and
fully.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Rick Marzolf; mother in law, Leta Marzolf; two sisters, Sheri
(Jeff) Lloyd and Janelle (Bruce) Whitlock; children, Kreig (Mary) Marzolf, Kelly (Anthony) Bennett, Kurt
(Michelle) Marzolf and Kara (Ray) Chriscoe; ten grandchildren and one great grandson.
A Celebration of Life service for friends and family followed by a lunch will be held Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Lincolnton United Methodist Church, 202 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton GA 30817 beginning at 11:00AM. At the family's request masks will be required for the service and lunch.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Glenda's memory to Lincolnton United Methodist Church P.O. Box 85, Lincolnton GA 30817 or the Scleroderma Foundation www.scleroderma.org
.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net
.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Marzolf family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits