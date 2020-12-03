Glenn Wilson Jones
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Glenn Wilson Jones, 70, who entered into rest December 2, 2020, will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in Westover Memorial Park with Pastor CT Townsend officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mr. Jones was a native of Mississippi making North Augusta his home for the past 30 years. He retired from SRS as an engineer. Mr. Jones was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He had a love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He was preceded in death by his son, Jake Jones; parents, Lloyd and Ida Jones and brother, Kennon Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Belinda Jones; daughter, Jamie Livingston and her husband Chris and four grandchildren, Will Livingston, Caleb Livingston, Isabelle Jones and Abigail Livingston.
Pallbearers will be Will Livingston, Caleb Livingston, Chris Livingston and James Blackburn, Holden Meadows and Paul Meadows.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry online at www.POSEYCARES.com
