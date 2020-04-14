Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Gloria Black


1950 - 2020
Gloria Black Obituary
Gloria Black
Martinez, Georgia—
Gloria Ann Hazel Black wife of Philip Joseph Black, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, at her residence in Martinez, Georgia on April 13, 2020
.
She was a great lady of God that loved helping others. She was a member of Abilene Baptist Church and worked for Doctors Hospital for 27 years.
Additional survivors include her two daughters, Tonya Cowing (John); Stephanie Hester (Derek); Three granddaughters, Brittany Hester, Ashlyn and Allison Cowing. Two grandsons Aaron Cowing and Bryson Hester, One great grandson, arson Chestnut, brother, Ramey Hazel.
A special thanks to everyone at Regency Hospice.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/15/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
