Gloria Black
Martinez, Georgia—
Gloria Ann Hazel Black wife of Philip Joseph Black, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, at her residence in Martinez, Georgia on April 13, 2020
.
She was a great lady of God that loved helping others. She was a member of Abilene Baptist Church and worked for Doctors Hospital for 27 years.
Additional survivors include her two daughters, Tonya Cowing (John); Stephanie Hester (Derek); Three granddaughters, Brittany Hester, Ashlyn and Allison Cowing. Two grandsons Aaron Cowing and Bryson Hester, One great grandson, arson Chestnut, brother, Ramey Hazel.
A special thanks to everyone at Regency Hospice.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 30907, 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/15/2020
